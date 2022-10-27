Panda Game policing bill estimated at $500,000

The price tag to police the Panda Game and pre-and-post game festivities in residential neighbourhoods was $300,000 to $500,000.

Now, the Ottawa Police Service is holding discussions with the University of Ottawa, Carleton University and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group on cost-sharing for policing the event.

Ottawa police, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police, beefed up patrols in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South and at Lansdowne Park for the annual football game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens on Oct. 1.

Hours after the game ended, thousands of students packed residential streets in Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory.

"Despite calls for a peaceful celebration of the game, a large crowd began gathering on Somerset St. East Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m.," police said in a media release on Oct. 2.

"A large deployment of police was there to ensure public safety and disperse the crowd. Many people in the crowd became belligerent and hostile and began committing illegal acts, including vandalism and throwing objects at police."

Police reported seven arrests, and 88 tickets issued for open alcohol. Ottawa Bylaw officers issued tickets for noise violations.

The Panda Game will be one of more than 150 known events and demonstrations that police will need to staff this year. Staff say the service is building out its Special Events team to plan and manage events and demonstrations to ensure community safety is upheld, but that will cost more.

"Applying the similar approach to managing St. Patrick's Day – viewed by the community as successful – to the Panda Game will see a forecasted threefold increase in costs year over year," staff said.

"The OPS will continue to rely on partner agency police resources and off-duty member overtime to manage major events and demonstrations."

The city of Ottawa says additional costs for Bylaw Officers and other city officials was $18,000 during Panda Game weekend.