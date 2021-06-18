OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa is opening new vaccination clinics at Canadian Tire Centre, the University of Ottawa and Lansdowne Park, as thousands of new COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the capital.

City staff say the influx of new vaccines and additional clinics will allow staff to administer 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted Friday that "more appointments are now available" on the provincial booking system.

A memo from Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte to Council said there are "two significant developments related to supply."

"The first is the arrival of 27,000 Moderna vaccines today.A further 25,000 Moderna doses are being sent to local pharmacies," wrote Di Monte.

"Combined these 52,000 doses represent the first allocation to Ottawa of over nine million Moderna doses the federal government has announced it expects to receive through the end of June.:

Di Monte says the second development is that, in addition to the 5,000 extra doses received last Friday, the province has confirmed Ottawa will receive another "strategic allocation of 33,500 additional doses."

"This allocation will help address existing demand for appointments in our city as the province prepares to further expand second dose eligibility."

The city says with more supply, it will open additional community clinics on June 21

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch Street

Nepean Sportsplex – Curling Rink – 1701 Woodroffe avenue

"In all, these five clinics will nearly double the total number of community clinics in Ottawa from six to eleven with a combined capacity to administer up to 100,000 doses per week," wrote Di Monte.

Ontario announced this week that as of Monday, June 21, all individuals 18 and above who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval. All adults will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment starting June 28.

As of Thursday, 75 per cent of Ottawa adults had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nearly 820,000 total doses have been administered in Ottawa.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.