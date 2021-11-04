OTTAWA -- Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the train, and fares are set to go up again on New Year's Day.

The 2022 draft budget recommends a 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares on Jan. 1, with the cost of an adult monthly bus pass increasing $3 to $125.50. The cost of a cash fare for a single adult trip will increase a dime to $3.75.

An analysis of transit fares across the country by CTV News Ottawa shows Ottawa has the fourth highest rates for an adult monthly bus fare and an adult single-trip cash fare in Canada.

Toronto's TTC has the highest adult monthly transit fare at $156, followed by Mississauga's MiWay at $135 and $128 in Brampton.

Edmonton Transit Service, which includes a Light Rail System with 18 stations on two different lines, charges $100 a month for an adult monthly bus pass.

An adult monthly bus pass in Calgary costs $109 a month.

Gatineau's STO is tied with Mississauga and Brampton for the most expensive adult single-trip cash fares in Canada at $4 a trip.

ADULT MONTHLY BUS FARES

Toronto TTC - $156 Mississauga MiWay - $135 Brampton Transit $128 OC Transpo - $122.50 (2022 proposed fare - $125.50) Hamilton Transit - $112.20 Calgary Transit - $109 Winnipeg Transit - $104 Longueuil's RTL - $104 (local fares – no metro or train access) Metro Vancouver Translink (Zone 1 – Vancouver) - $100.25 Gatineau STO - $100

The cost of a monthly adult bus pass in Kingston is $80.

ADULT SINGLE-TRIP CASH FARE

Gatineau STO $4

Brampton Transit $4

Mississauga MiWay - $4.00

OC Transpo - $3.65 (2022 proposed fare - $3.75)

Montreal STM - $3.50

Calgary Transit - $3.50

Edmonton Transit Service - $3.50

Quebec City - $3.50

Longueuil's RTL - $3.50 (local fares – no metro or train access)

Kingston - $3.25

2022 OC TRANSPO FARE HIKES (2021 fares in parenthesis)