Ottawa massage therapist charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa massage therapist is facing charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at massage therapy clinics in the city, Ottawa police say.

Police say the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit conducted an investigation into alleged sexual assaults that occurred between June and September of this year. The alleged incidents involved female victims in their 20s and 40s.

Niels-Jorgen Aschengreen, 63, of Ottawa, is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred while Aschengreen was employed as an independent contractor, providing massage services at a clinic in the 1800 block of Woodward Drive and in the 1600 block of Bank Street. He may also have been provided massage services from his home, police say.

Investigators believe they could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.