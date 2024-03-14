Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
A mother, her four children, and a family acquaintance were killed inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive in the Ottawa suburb on March 6. Their father was seriously injured in the attack, but survived.
Police say De-Zoysa is a Sri Lankan national who is believed to be in Canada as a student. A spokesperson for Algonquin College told CTV News Ottawa he last attended classes there in the winter of 2023.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says he was an acquaintance of the family, and was living in the home.
De-Zoysa made his first court appearance last week and did not have a lawyer. He was represented by duty counsel. He cannot have contact with five people, including the surviving husband and father.
The victims, all Sri Lankan nationals who were new to Canada, have been identified as 35-year-old Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children: 7-year-old Inuka Wickramasinghe, 4-year-old Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 3-year-old Ranaya Wickramasinghe and two-month-old Kelly Wickramasinghe.
A sixth man, 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, was also found deceased at the home.
The husband and father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital in serious condition, but his condition was considered stable.
A vigil was held last Saturday at the nearby Palmadeo Park, at the corner of Palmadeo Drive and Rodeo Drive, in memory of the victims. Police are asking the public to avoid the crime scene on Berrigan Drive while police investigate.
The funeral for the victims has not been announced.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they come.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and CTV National News' Judy Trinh
