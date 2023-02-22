Ottawa man plans to buy more books after winning $1 million lottery prize
A Kanata computer engineer is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize with Instant X.
Robert Hayter, 54, told the OLG the prize is his first big win, and he discovered the victory during his morning routine of scratching his ticket while drinking his coffee.
"I was looking over my ticket when I thought, ‘Is this a $100,000 prize?’ I'm a very skeptical person. I thought, 'What are the odds of me winning $1 million?' But it was true… I won $1 million."
Hayter said he plans to invest the winnings and buy a new laptop.
"I might also order some books to read," Hayter said.
The winning ticket was bought at Metro on Carling Avenue in Kanata.
