    Ottawa man facing child pornography, luring charges

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    An Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges following a joint investigation by the city's police and the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit (NAICE).

    Police say they received information from NAICE on Tuesday alleging the man was making attempts to lure a child from Alberta.

    Eric Cyr, 48, was charged with three counts of telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography and unlawfully possessing child pornography.

    He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

    Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5660, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

