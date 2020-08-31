OTTAWA -- A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle drove the wrong way on Highway 7 and Highway 417 early Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, OPP officers responded to a call about a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 7 near Ashton Station Road.

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful and the vehicle entered Highway 417.

Officers were able to safely stop the suspect vehicle on Carp Road, just north of Richardson Side Road.

A police vehicle sustained minor damage but no injuries are reported.

Justin Robert Somody-Strickland of Ottawa is charged with dangerous driving, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, obstructing a peace officer and flight from a peace officer.