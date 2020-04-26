OTTAWA -- A 60-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a stabbing outside a shelter in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa Police received a call about two men fighting outside a shelter on George Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the fight escalated and the suspect stabbed a man multiple times. The victim suffered serious injuries, and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot, but was arrested a short time later by responding officers.

Ronald Gagne is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.