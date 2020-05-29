OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing 39 charges in connection to several break and enters in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police say 15 different locations were targeted in a series of break and enters in the Carlingwood and Barrhaven areas between February 29 and March 6.

On Friday, the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit charged 55-year-old Derek John Gray with 39 charges, including 12 counts of breaking and entering and 12 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.