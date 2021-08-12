OTTAWA -- A 32-year-old Ottawa man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 417 near Richardson Side Road just after 9 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services assisted with the extrication of one male occupant from the vehicle, who was transported to hospital by an Ornge air ambulance.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the vehicle later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Joshua McLaughlin, 32 of Ottawa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Highway 417 westbound remains closed at Hwy. 7 while police investigate. The eastbound lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.