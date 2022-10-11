Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender

An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.

"After considering the evidence and submissions I have found that Mr. [Danyiel] Walker is a dangerous offender and I will be imposing an indeterminate sentence on him," Justice David Berg told court.

The dangerous offender designation meant the Crown proved Walker was at a high risk to commit violent or sexual crimes in the future.

"I have no reasonable expectation that Mr. Walker would utilize any therapies to actually modify his behaviour in a way that would lessen the risk that he presently poses to the public," Berg said.

When the judge asked if he understood his ruling, Walker replied, "I understand."

According to an agreed statement of facts entered into evidence in 2019, investigators found 34,002 images and 1,784 videos they categorized as child pornography on Walker’s devices.

Victims included children receiving hospice care where Walker's own son had received care before he passed away.

In addition to remaining in prison for an indeterminate amount of time, Walker will be banned from possessing weapons and have to report as a sex offender for life. He's also been ordered to pay an $8,000 victim surcharge.

This is a developing story.