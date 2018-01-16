

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa man has been charged after an Air Canada flight was forced to divert to Thunder Bay last week because of an unruly passenger.

Thunder Bay Police say 31-year-old Awali Yusuf Abdi was arrested at the Thunder Bay International Airport, at around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

He is due in court Tuesday, on a charge of assault in an aircraft in flight.

Thunder Bay Police did not elaborate further on the incident.