An Ottawa man has been charged after an Air Canada flight was forced to divert to Thunder Bay last week because of an unruly passenger.

Thunder Bay Police say 31-year-old Awali Yusuf Abdi was arrested at the Thunder Bay International Airport, at around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

He is due in court Tuesday, on a charge of assault in an aircraft in flight.

Thunder Bay Police did not elaborate further on the incident.