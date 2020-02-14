OTTAWA -- After a series of residential break-and-enters in Vanier one man has been arrested by Ottawa police.

Police say a joint investigation between the Break and Enter Unit and the Vanier Neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) officers led them to one suspect.

Using their boots on the ground approach the NRT officers, who patrol mostly on foot, spent "considerable time" searching for the alleged culprit.

The man was arrested on Feb. 13 and has been charged with two counts of breaking an entering at this time.

Police say more charges could be laid.

Anyone with information on break-and-enters in Vanier are asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8422.