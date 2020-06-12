OTTAWA -- A 24-year-old Ottawa man has been identified as the victim of an overnight homicide in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Police officers responding to a call for service at an apartment building on Mayview Avenue found a deceased male just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment and pronounced dead at scene.

The victim has been identified as Sami Abdallah Saleh.

There is no word on any arrests in the case.

One resident who has lived in the building for years tells CTV News Ottawa, “it doesn’t surprise me any that it happened, but it is a little scary when it’s in your own building.”

Another resident said tenants are looking for answers.

“Anytime you hear about someone dying in your own community, you want to know why and you want to know what propagated it. If its gangs, drugs or just family dispute. Either way, it’s a sad thing.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.