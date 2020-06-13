OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police now believe the death of a 24-year-old man in a Carlington apartment is "attributed to death by misadventure."

One day after investigators said they were investigating a homicide on Mayview Avenue, police said on Saturday that the death was "likely accidentally self-inflicted."

On Friday, Ottawa Police issued a media release for a "homicide investigation" on Mayview Avenue. Officers responded to a call at the building around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the "male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was located in an apartment. He was later pronounced dead at the scene."

On Saturday, Ottawa Police issued a media release at 1:50 p.m. saying the investigation continued into the death of the man.

"The death was initially investigated as a homicide but police now believe the incident is attributed to death by misadventure," police said.

"The investigation indicates that the manner of death was likely accidentally self-inflicted."

No suspects are being sough in the investigation.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit says the investigation remains "open and active."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.