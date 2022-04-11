Ottawa man, 18, charged in Heron Road shooting

Ottawa police have charged an 18-year-old man in a shooting south of downtown last week that seriously injured another man.

The shooting happened last Monday afternoon on Heron Road near Alta Vista Drive. A man was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police officers including the tactical unit executed a search warrant in the area and made an arrest.

Police say Abubakar Kessa Bukar Dikwa, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a number of other firearms-related offences.

He was due in court on Sunday.