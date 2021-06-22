OTTAWA -- Starting today, the city says residents in Ottawa can now use an online tool to book a last-minute appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at city clinics.

In a release Tuesday night, city officials say the tool allows those who are eligible to sign up on a COVID-19 vaccine wait list for a possible same-day appointment.

“All appointments are for unclaimed doses and could become available at any time of the day,” the release says.

As appointments open up, the city says residents will be contacted by text message, phone or email. Residents will be offered a vaccine appointment at a specific time – They will then choose whether to accept the appointment offered.

The city says people will be able to select a preferred area of the city when they sign up.

The tool resets daily, so residents who did not receive an appointment would need to register again another day.