Ottawa launches new campaign focusing on rural road safety

City of Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade

Canada said on Friday it was imposing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banning the import and export of targeted luxury goods from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina