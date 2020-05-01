OTTAWA -- More than seven weeks after the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the city’s top doctor believes Ottawa is in the “post-peak period” for COVID-19 community-based infections.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches announced Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa are launching public consultations on the COVID-19 measures and how to ease them safely in the “post-peak period.”

There are 1,372 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 76 deaths. The number of cases of COVID-19 increased by 75 between Wednesday and Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Dr. Etches was asked whether the COVID-19 curve is flattening.

“I do believe we are in the post-peak period, as it’s being called, in Ottawa and as well as the province when it comes to community-based infections based on the hospitalizations declining for a period of time,” said Dr. Etches.

“Although there is an uptick in hospitalizations, it appears linked to long-term care homes.”

Dr. Etches said Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa will continue to monitor cases in long-term care homes as it plans to eventually lift the COVID-19 pandemic measures in Ottawa.

“If there’s a lot of infection related to long-term care homes, then that is a problem for the community too,” said Dr. Etches, noting Ottawa Public Health and the Ontario Government look at a number of measures to determine if infections are declining and the pandemic measures can be eased.

"We'll move carefully, we'll move in alignment."

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced some businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 4.

Public Consultations on COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa want to know your thoughts on the community’s response to COVID-19 and future physical distancing measures.

Dr. Etches launched the first phase of a city-wide engagement policy about COVID-19 and what you’d like to see happen in the future.

“We’re looking to hear more about your thoughts, perceptions and understanding of current restrictions in place and future measures related to COVID-19.”

“COVID-19: Share Your Thoughts” is part of how the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health are exploring ways to safely reopen the city during the pandemic.

“The information we receive from residents will help ensure we develop a plan for this post-peak period that aligns with the province and meets the needs and expectations of our community as much as possible,” said Dr. Etches.

One survey asks Ottawa residents about the changes they have made to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, the kinds of supports they’ve been accessed, your ideas on how to maintain physical distancing and more.

A second survey asks residents to share “what you are doing to make physical distancing more manageable?”

Ottawa Public Health is working with the Mayor’s Office, City of Ottawa staff, the National Capital Commission and other organizations to discuss ways to ease the physical distancing measures.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts on COVID-19 on the City of Ottawa's COVID-19: Share Your Thoughts website.