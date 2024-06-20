Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
"Bailey is a fighter," said her father, Stephan. "We're hopeful at some point today she's alert."
The crash happened on Route 200 at St-Pierre Road in Embrun around 6:35 p.m. Friday between a black SUV and a white car.
Chagnon's fiancé, whose family has asked not to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chagnon was rushed to hospital with serious injuries including broken bones and organ trauma. She's undergone multiple surgeries.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken to hospital, Russell County OPP said. The investigation is ongoing and the official cause of the crash has not been released.
"Our daughter-in-law was a big part of our family," said Stephan Chagnon. "And Bailey and her were always together. Two peas in a pod."
Flowers and a skate are part of a roadside tribute at the scene of a fatal crash on Route 200 in Embrun on June 14, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
Chagnon had been in school to become a personal support worker. Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses after she recovers.
In the wake of the crash, a local community member started an online petition demanding Russell Township install rumble strips and a four-way stop at the intersection where the crash happened. Right now, there are stop signs on Route 200 but not along St-Pierre Road.
"The four-way stop to me is like something that can be done right now," said Marie-Josée St-Pierre, who started the petition. "If eventually the best thing is a roundabout or lights, the purpose of the petition is to have action and not status quo."
Russell Township's mayor says a review of rural crossings like where the crash occurred has been underway since April with a final report due in the coming months.
"If someone's going to miss a stop, they're going to miss a stop. Adding another stop doesn't necessarily solve the problem,” said Mike Tarnowski. “So we want to make sure that when we're addressing it, we really look at it at every angle and put the best possible solution forward. But we're definitely listening. And we want to make sure that our residents know that we're taking care and putting safety as a priority.”
Chagnon's family says something needs to be done.
"This was a senseless death. It could have been prevented and we're looking for action. Changes need to be made so this doesn't happen to another family."
