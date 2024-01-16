OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Humane Society warning pet owners of dangers of cold temperatures

    A person walks with their dog along Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A person walks with their dog along Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    The Ottawa Humane Society is warning pet owners of the dangers this week's cold temperatures pose to their pets, with temperatures set to drop to -16C to -20C this week.

    Freezing temperatures put cats allowed to roam outdoors at risk, the humane society said in a media release on Tuesday.

    OHS encourages people to take action whenever they find a stray cat by calling 613-725-3166 ext. 221 to make sure it can return home safely. If a cat is in danger, people can call Ottawa Bylaw Services at 3-1-1.

    Meanwhile, dog owners are urged to limit the time dogs spend outside, read the release.

    OHS recommends to take dogs for shorter, more frequent walks, and consider a sweater or coat for the dog, wipe the dog's paws to remove salt and sand after the walk, monitor outdoor water bowls to ensure the water hasn't frozen and avoid leaving pets in a cold car.

    People are also asked to pay close attention to animals hiding in cars to keep warm.

    "Bang on the hood a couple times to scare away cats and wildlife," read the release.

    An insulated doghouse built from weather-proof material and facing away from prevailing winds is mandatory by law for dogs who live outside.

    "The shelter must be elevated from the ground with a door flap and bedding," added OHS.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News