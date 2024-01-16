Ottawa to receive 5 centimetres of snow Tuesday
Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 5 centimetres of snow on Tuesday beginning in the morning and ending this afternoon.
Tuesday’s temperatures will range between a high of -7 C and a low of -16 C overnight -- wind chill -14 during the day and -11 overnight.
Temperatures are expected to dip further down Wednesday, with a high of -10 C and a low of -16 C. The weather agency says a mix of sun and cloud will be shaping Wednesday during the day, and 30 per cent of flurries overnight.
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent of flurries are expected for Thursday with a high of -10 C. Overnight, we’ll see clear skies with a low of -19 C.
Friday will also have a low of -19 C and clear skies overnight. During the day it’ll be sunny with a high of -13 C.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of snow, with a high of -12 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of -18 C.
Temperatures will start to go up on Sunday, with a high of -9 C and a low of -12 C.
Monday will see a high a high of -5 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.
This week's cold snap is good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. Officials say they need 10 to 14 days of temperatures between -10 and -20 C to firm up the ice enough to make it safe for skating.
Last year, the Rideau Canal Skateway did not open at all — a first in its history — because of long stretches of mild weather.
With files from Ted Raymond.
