Ottawa hospitals warn of long wait times in the emergency department this week

Two Ottawa hospitals warn of "significant" wait times in the emergency department this week, as they deal with higher patient volumes, patients who are "sicker" and staffing shortages.

The Montfort Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital issued separate threads on Twitter outlining the current situations in the hospitals, and what it means for wait times to see a doctor in the ER.

The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end is at 125 per cent occupancy, while QCH says there are 30 patients waiting in the emergency department for admission.

"We are seeing more people who are sicker, and with fewer staff," the Montfort Hospital said.

"Patients are presenting with higher acuity – meaning they’re sicker and require more care and some need to be admitted," QCH said.

The latest data from Ottawa Public Health shows influenza activity in Ottawa remains steady this week, while the COVID-19 and RSV activity has increased over the last week.

At the Montfort Hospital, officials say the hospital is facing "daily staffing shortages" and "increased patient acuity", which are resulting in longer wait times in the ER.

"This past weekend, wait times in the ER reached unprecedented levels and continue to be longer than usual," the Montfort Hospital said.

"We remain ready to treat people who need care and, as always, the most critical patients are seen first. As a result, you can expect a longer than usual wait time when visiting the Emergency, if your condition is not severe."

On Wednesday evening, the wait time to see a doctor in the Emergency Department at the Montfort Hospital was 9 hours and 30 minutes. Over the weekend, the Montfort Hospital said the temporary closure of the ER at the Hawkesbury hospital resulted in higher patient volumes at its ER.

"The healthcare system is very precarious right now and is held together by the unparalleled commitment of healthcare workers who continue to step up in the face of extreme shortage conditions," the Montfort Hospital said.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa's west end says sicker patients and more patients waiting in the ER for admission to the hospital are resulting in longer wait times.

"The ED team sees the sickest patients first to ensure they get the urgently needed care they require," the hospital said Wednesday afternoon.

"The ED team is working extremely hard to care for everyone and get patients who need to be admitted, admitted. You will be seen. There is a significant wait time, but we are actively working on it and ensuring those who need care, get it."

On Wednesday evening, the longest wait to see a physician at CHEO was 2 hours and 24 minutes.