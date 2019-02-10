

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa held its first Winterpride march Sunday.

More than 200 people gathered on Parliament Hill for a march that ended on Sparks Street.

It marks the end of five-days of celebration Ottawa’s LGBTQ community.

The march also marked 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality.

“This is the first time we have partnered with Winterlude and Canadian Heritage,” says Christian Garceau, Capital Pride's festival director. “Doing Winterpride in partnership with Canadian Heritage and Winterlude has been an absolute privilege and experience and it was also happening in recognition of this anniversary. That's why it was really important to recognize it.”

Garceau says Sunday was also a chance to share experiences.

Genevieve Hebert-Jodoin says, “As a transwoman it’s always important to be involved in the movement for LGBTQ rights.”

Hebert-Jodoin says “Let us tell our stories. That’s the most important message for the community. We have stories to tell and the stories the world needs to here. And that’s the only way they are going to understand us. “

After gathering on Parliament Hill, participants marched down Sparks Street where they were met with five to eight anti-gay protesters.

Marchers responded by chanting “Love is love,” while marching past protesters.

The march concluded at Sparks and Bank Street for performances and celebrations.

Winterlude wraps up next weekend.