    • U.S. trucker stopped at Canadian border with stolen gun, drugs: RCMP

    A car enter s border inspection booth at the Thousand Islands US/Canada border crossing in Lansdowne, Ontario, on Friday July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg A car enter s border inspection booth at the Thousand Islands US/Canada border crossing in Lansdowne, Ontario, on Friday July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
    The Mounties say a truck driver from the U.S. is facing several charges in Canada after Canada Border Services Agency officers found a gun and drugs in his truck during a search.

    According to the RCMP, the driver arrived at the Thousand Islands border crossing near Lansdowne, Ont. on Aug. 24, but claimed he had taken a wrong turn, blaming it on his GPS. CBSA officers searched his vehicle and found a loaded and readied 9 mm pistol hidden in the stereo and 3 grams of methamphetamines.

    The gun was stolen, RCMP said, and the driver was found to have an extensive criminal record in the U.S., with alleged ties to gangs in Georgia and Tennessee, according to police.

    The 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight firearms offences and two drug offences, possession and importation of methamphetamines. He remains in custody and had a virtual court appearance in Brockville Friday.

