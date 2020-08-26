OTTAWA -- An Ottawa high school teacher is facing new sexual offences in connection to alleged incidents involving two female students dating back to 2013.

And the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit is concerned there may be more victims.

In July, Ottawa Police charged Majed Turk, 42, of Ottawa with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and one count of criminal harassment.

Ottawa Police said at the time that an investigation was launched In December 2019 into allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour of a teacher towards female students that occurred between September and November 2019. The investigation began after a complaint from a third party.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Police announced the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit charged Turk with sexual offences in relation to events dating back to July 2013 involving two female students.

Turk is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and four counts of luring a child.

The Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit is concerned there could be other victims.

Police say Turk was a substitute teacher with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board at the following schools between 2009 and 2019.

Osgoode Township High School from 2009 to 2012;

Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School from 2012-2013;

Elizabeth Wyn Wood Secondary Alternate from 2013-2015;

Woodroffe High School, Sir Robert Borden High School and Carine Wilson Secondary School from 2015-2016; and

Carine Wilson Secondary School from 2016-2019.

In July, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board said it takes the charges against Turk very seriously and is "cooperating fully" with the Ottawa Police Service.

"We contacted the authorities after we were first made aware of concerning allegations in November 2019," the statement says. "The employee was immediately removed from the classroom and this will continue until the conclusion of this matter through the courts. The OCDSB also contacts the Ontario College of Teachers and undertakes an internal investigation on such matters and determines any further action from an employment perspective."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca