OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a local teacher is facing charges after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

In a press release, Ottawa police said an investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit began in December 2019 regarding allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour by a high school teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, brought forward by a "third party."

Police say the allegations stem from incidents involving girls that allegedly took place between September and November 2019.

Police said Thursday that Majed Turk, 42, of Ottawa, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and one count of criminal harassment.

Investigators are appealing to the public to come forward with more information, as they believe there may be other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or via email, mcm@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.