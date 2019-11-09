Ottawa’s Sacred Heart High School in Stittsville has pushed back marking Remembrance Day on Monday due to a threat scribbled on a bathroom stall.

“There is no evidence the threat is legitimate. However, every threat made on our school, whether it’s via social media post or graffiti tag, is taken very seriously,” wrote Principal Brent Hopkins in a letter to parents and Guardians Friday.

According to that same notice, the threat stated a bombing and/or shooting would take place in the library or theatre on Remembrance Day.

“The safety of our students and staff continue to be our highest priority,” says Hopkins. He adds the action in question is all the more unsettling because of the solemn occasion; saying it shouldn’t be one subject to interference or distraction.

The new date to mark Remembrance Day has yet to be determined.

School will be open as per usual Monday.

Police are investigating.