Ottawa gets fit at 2024 Fitness and Wellness Expo

Dozens headed to Ottawa’s Fitness and Wellness Expo on Saturday, dusting off their New Year’s resolutions.

The brand-new event was held at the Nepean Sportsplex, where participants could discover the latest trends in fitness, nutrition and overall well-being.

Organizers say it’s a way to give small businesses a platform to recover after the pandemic.

"Especially after COVID-19 and with the economy the way it is, we wanted something affordable so people can get their business name out there," said organizer Sherry Coulterman.

10-year-old Salomé Quintanna has been practicing Muay Thai for the past two years and was giving demonstrations.

"It makes me feel strong," she said.

No matter what you’re interested in, organizers say it’s a way for the community to try something new.

One of the more unique offerings at the expo is 'scubapeutics,' a one-of-a-kind program combining scuba-diving with obstacle courses, yoga and team building games.

"It can be catered to the needs of participants so if I have a group of people who just want a fun activity, we can do more vigorous exercises," said owner, Natalka MacKay.

The event is open to all ages and runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say they plan to hold the event again in the fall.