Ottawa flag shops can't keep up with demand for Ukrainian flags

People in Ottawa have been stepping up to support Ukraine any way they can, and that includes flying the country’s blue and yellow flag. So much so, that stores are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

“Day one after the invasion the phone started ringing, people started coming in,” says World of Maps employee Alex Hirnsperger. “We sold everything we had, not much but they sold out. And then we ordered more the next day, they came, they were sold out. And it hasn’t stopped since.”

The store on Wellington Street West has also set up a donation globe that they will match up to $2000. All the proceeds going to The Red Cross.

The donation globe at World of Maps in Ottawa, raising money for the Red Cross in Ukraine. The store will match donations up to $2000. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

“People buy the flags and they’re sad but at least it helps them cope and support it,” says Hirnsperger.

Their printer in the back has been working non-stop, making new flags as the orders come in.

“Of the flags, the small ones, medium ones and the large ones, and the printed ones, we have sold 189 since the beginning of this month,” says employee Megan Bystricky.

Those in the Ukrainian Canadian community say they are happy to see the support that Ottawa has shown for Ukraine.

“I think it’s wonderful to support,” says Michael Kostiuk of the Ukrainian National Federation of Ottawa. “Obviously people have seen what’s been happening on TV and particularly on social media. If you have any social media, you can’t miss what's going on. People are just drawn to show any form of support for Ukraine they can I guess.”

The demand is no different at The Flag Shop on Bank Street.

“We had 50 flags in the big size and they sold within a day,” says owner Alan McLaughlin. “Our existing stock, which we always have, sold very quickly. Then we ordered whatever we could get. And we started sewing as much as we could possibly sew.”

Dozens of Ukrainian flags must be sewn every day to try to keep up with the demand.

Shoppers at The Flag Shop say it’s important to help in any way possible.

“We’re here to show that the rest of the world is here to support. Canada is here to support,” says shopper Karoline. “And you know, it touches us close to home.”

Bohdana Dutka who is Ukrainian, filled her bags with as much blue and yellow she could find.

Bohdana Dutka holding up her Canadian Ukrainian pin at The Flag Shop in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

“These phenomenal little Ukrainian flags that show Canada and Ukraine,” says Dutka. “Our partnership combined, that we can wear on our jackets, on our lapels, in my Zoom meetings. In order to show the continued solidarity between the two countries. And we’ll do anything we can to support Ukraine and stop the suffering.”

