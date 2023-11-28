Ottawa firefighers respond to Parliament Hill for hazmat call related to foundation repair

Ottawa Fire Services says its hazardous materials (hazmat) crew was called to Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon after an incident during foundation repair work.

OFS says something happened at around 12:30 p.m. during an epoxy injection, which led to smoke or vapour filling a basement.

Firefighters ventilated the area and hazmat technicians took air quality readings to ensure it was safe for workers to return. Samples were declared clear at around 2:25 p.m. and OFS left the scene.

The Parliamentary Protective Service said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa that it monitored the incident.

Ottawa paramedics said there were no reported injuries.

Centre Block is undergoing a multi-billion-dollar, 10-year rehabilitation project. Hundreds of workers are on the site every day restoring crumbling mortar, aging pipes, and damaged sculptures. The completed project will include a three-level underground visitors' centre, a new public entrance, exhibits, on-site classrooms, and improved accessibility and environmental sustainability. Construction is expected to be completed by 2032.