4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer with the OPP East Region Highway Safety Division located two 2022 Ford pick-up trucks at a service centre on Highway 401 in South Stormont Township.

"Three youths were taken into custody, but one of the vehicles fled the scene," police said in a statement.

An officer located the pick-up truck a short time later in a ditch, the OPP said. Officers arrested the fourth suspect after a short foot pursuit.

A 16-year-old from Innisfill, Ont. and a 17-year-old from Etobicoke are facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, while a 15-year-old from Etobicoke is charged with theft over $5,000 of a vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 16-year-old from Toronto is facing several charges, including theft of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with no license, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the four were remanded into custody until their next court appearance in Cornwall on Thursday.