The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says

Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city's economy after 6 p.m.

The city appointed Mathieu Grondin the new nightlife commissioner on June 11, a key part of Ottawa's new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan that's focusing on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. period.

Grondin starts his tenure with Ottawa's summer festival season in full swing, with events like Ottawa Bluesfest, Escapade, the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and Ottawa Jazz Festival.

During an interview on CTV News at Six with Patricia Boal, Grondin was asked what he likes about the city's nightlife during this prime-time period.

"I think it's the diversity," Grondin said.

"I was walking around two-three weeks ago during Escapade, I went to the ByWard Market – on one side you have an Irish pub with folk music, you have another tavern with punk and heavy metal, next door there's a drag queen cabaret, and you've got techno and hip hop and it's all within a walkable distance.

"This is a great asset. There's smaller spaces, smaller initiatives that we can empower and make grow and that might make leaner times a little bit more exciting."

Grondin plans to spend the summer meeting with stakeholders in Ottawa's nightlife economy, with plans to appoint the Nightlife Ambassador Council by the end of the year.

"This is going to act as an advisory board to the Nightlife Commissioner Office to identify obstacles, barriers, the 'red tape' that people talk about for nightlife activities, and also maybe propose some actions that the Nightlife Commissioner Office can take to bolster nightlife in Ottawa," Grondin says.

The Nightlife Commissioner says barriers to boost nightlife include hours of operation for patios or red tape in obtaining permits.

"A lot of people talk about they would like to see more activations in the public spaces, like these temporary pop-up patios," Grondin said. "We'll have a better idea of that by the end of the year."

Why is the nightlife economy important?

While some Ottawa residents have questioned the need for the city to spend money on a Nightlife Commissioner's Office, Grondin says the nightlife economy is important for everyone.

"I think it's great for quality of life for residents. Everybody participates in nightlife in one point or another; everybody goes to the restaurant, everybody goes to the movie theatre or the theatre – you don't need to go to a nightclub to 2 a.m. to be considered taking part in nightlife," Grondin said.

"I think it's great for the vibrancy of every neighbourhood to have these nightlife hubs inside their neighbourhood. We work from 9 to 5, so after 5 that's a time when we spend our money we earn during the day, so it's an important time and space for economic and cultural development."