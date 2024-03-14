Ottawa Fire Services partners with Wounded Warriors to provide mental health support for firefighters
Firefighters and their families in Ottawa will have more mental health resources to navigate the challenges they face in their line of duty.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) and the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) said in a news release on Thursday they’re entering into a partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) to enhance the well-being of their members.
“With the demands and stresses inherent to firefighting, addressing mental health concerns is of paramount importance,” reads the release.
Through this partnership, firefighters and their families will have access to WWC’s counselling programs, including the Trauma Resiliency program and Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday program.
The city’s fire department adds that these programs will create an environment where members feel empowered while being able to prioritize their mental health.
“This partnership not only demonstrates our dedication to ensuring the physical safety of our community but also underscores our unwavering support for the mental health of our firefighters, who selflessly serve and protect,” said fire chief of OFS , Paul Hutt.
“Together, we are breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of resilience and care within our department. I am confident that this collaboration will have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of our firefighters and their families.”
Meanwhile, president of OPFA says this partnership comes at the right time, noting that "it’s estimated 30 per cent of first responders develop behavior health conditions.”
"Given the complexities of operational stress injuries, we know that no single organization can be the one hundred percent solution when it comes to the mental health and wellness of its members and their families,” added Scott Maxwell, executive director of WWC.
