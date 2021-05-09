OTTAWA -- "It’s a tough Mother’s Day," Dana Yamamura said.

Like many others, she’s not travelling during Mother’s Day to see her family.

"I haven’t seen my mom since December 2019; she lives in Toronto. We’ve done a lot of Skype calls and WhatsApp calls, it’s not the same," Yamamura said.

A mother herself, she spent the morning with her 10-year-old daughter Elisa.

"She could pick anything and I had to do it, so we did fitness together," Elissa said.

Despite spending more time than normal in close confines with her daughter over the past, Yamamura knows she’s fortunate to be able to spend the holiday with family.

"We’ve been together for a year and a half, but today’s a very special day and I’m grateful we’re healthy and I’m grateful we’re together," Yamamura said.

Health officials across different levels of government have asked people not to gather over the weekend, but some still chose to do so.

"It’s a good feeling cause you never know what tomorrow’s going to bring so you have to live each day to the fullest," said Diane Lapensée, who met with her adult daughter Carly at Andrew Hayden Park in Nepean.

"I think that we’re pretty lucky that we get to safely celebrate together," Carly Sparling added.

Ottawa businesses also among those adjusting to a pandemic Mother’s Day.

"Today I ordered half what I usually order, I’m happy that people can actually get to the store but I wasn’t brave enough to order more," said Rouida Kandalaft, owner of Millenium Blossom.

The Wellington Gastropub, closed for the holiday in years past, offered a takeaway meal for two this year.

"The sense of going out to a restaurant and seeing people and hugging them, that’s all sadly missing," said Shane Waldron, owner of the Wellington Gastropub.

Health experts predict this is the final Mother’s Day that will be spent under the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It would be so great to give my mom a hug again," Dana Yamamoto said.

Welcome news for those who haven’t been able to spend the day with their loved ones this year.

"You can’t believe it, like actually, I don’t want to cry now, but I really, really want it so badly," Rouida Kandalaft said.