Ottawa man charged with hate-motivated assaults in Centretown, Chinatown

The Ottawa Police Service has charged a 32-year-old man with hate-motivated offences after allegedly assaulting three people in Centretown and Chinatown on Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to three separate calls between 8:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. involving assaults on Laurier Avenue West, Bronson Avenue and Bank Street.

An investigation found the assaults were found to be "hate-related" because all three victims were of Asian descent, police said in a news release on Monday. The suspect description for each assault was also similar, according to police.

One victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Two of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Kevin Belisle, 32, of Ottawa, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated mischief and one count of mischief.

Ottawa police say further criminal charges may be laid by the Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stopper toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.ca.