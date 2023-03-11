Ottawa deploys pothole crews to fill 'increased number' of craters on city streets this winter

The city of Ottawa's pothole patrol is out this weekend filling those pesky craters on city streets, as officials warn the fluctuating temperatures this winter have made for "prime pothole making conditions".

As cleanup operations wrap up following last weekend's storm, the city says crews have resumed "temporary pothole repairs" on roads.

"We will be taking advantage of the mild weather expected over the next few days, and residents can expect to see our pothole crews across the City," the city said on its website.

Since mid-February, a total of 23,515 potholes have been filled on city streets.

Potholes form when Ottawa sees freeze-thaw cycles. Water infiltrates into the pavement surface and will break up the asphalt as temperatures warm up during the day and cool down at night.

The city says there have been 45 freeze-thaw cycles so far this winter.

"Ottawa winters are hard on our infrastructure, and this year in particular, we have seen an increased number of potholes."

City crews filled 10,523 potholes between Jan. 1 and March 7 in 2022. In 2021, city crews filled 36,820 potholes between Jan. 1 and March 24.

If you see a pothole, you're asked to report it to the city of Ottawa by calling 3-1-1 or filling out an online form.