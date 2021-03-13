Advertisement
Ottawa cyclist peddles 812 km in 24 hours to beat Guinness World Records mark
Ottawa's Lucy Hempstead is hoping to cycle at least 700 kilometres in 24 hours this weekend. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Lucy Hempstead peddled her way into the record books this weekend.
The 20-year-old cycled 812 kilometres in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for riding the longest distance on a stationary bike in a 24-hour period inside for a woman.
The record was 680 kilometres.
Hempstead started cycling in the living room of her Richmond home at 6 p.m. Friday.
At 2:17 p.m. Saturday, she hit 681 kilometres of riding.
According to her father Doug Hempstead, Lucy raised approximately $6,000 for Crush COVID: Ride for Mind, supporting Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.
The Guinness World Records must still verify Hempstead's record ride.
WIth files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.