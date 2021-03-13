OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Lucy Hempstead peddled her way into the record books this weekend.

The 20-year-old cycled 812 kilometres in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for riding the longest distance on a stationary bike in a 24-hour period inside for a woman.

The record was 680 kilometres.

Hempstead started cycling in the living room of her Richmond home at 6 p.m. Friday.

At 2:17 p.m. Saturday, she hit 681 kilometres of riding.

According to her father Doug Hempstead, Lucy raised approximately $6,000 for Crush COVID: Ride for Mind, supporting Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.

The Guinness World Records must still verify Hempstead's record ride.

WIth files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.