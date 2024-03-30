Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow on Wednesday and Thursday: Environment Canada

The calendar says spring, but it will look and feel like winter in Ottawa this week.

Environment Canada is warning Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see 10 to 25 cm of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

A "significant weather outlook" issued by the weather agency says Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario could see 5-15 cm of snow on Wednesday, with another 5-10 cm of snow on Friday as the system moves out of the area.

Other parts of eastern Ontario could see 15-20 cm of snow on Thursday.

“Confidence is still low at this point of due to the uncertainty of the low track temperature,” Environment Canada said on social media.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The record for greatest snowfall on April 3 in Ottawa is 26.7 cm, set back in 1975. The record for April 4 is 9.2 cm, set back in 2004.

Ottawa received 10 cm of snow on March 31, 2019.