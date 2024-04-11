Ottawa could see 20 to 35 mm of rain over the next two days

Ottawa residents will need the umbrellas and rain gear over the next few days, with a spring storm expected to bring up to 35 mm of rain to the capital region.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for 5 to 10 mm of rain today, with another 10 to 15 mm of rain expected tonight and 5 to 10 mm of rain on Friday.

The records for greatest rainfall in Ottawa are 28.6 mm of rain on April 11 (set in 1978) and 21.6 mm of rain on April 12 (set in 1951).

Periods of rain are expected to begin late this morning and continue through the afternoon. High 15 C.

Rain continuing tonight with the risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Temperature steady near 14 C.

Showers ending on Friday afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 17 C, with the temperature falling to 13 C in the afternoon.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 1 C.

Canada's hot spot

Ottawa was the hottest city in Canada on Wednesday afternoon, with the temperature hitting 21.9 C at 5 p.m.

Environment Canada says it warmed up to 22.2 C in the capital on Wednesday, the second straight day the temperature hit 20 C.

On Tuesday, the temperature was 21.1 C in the afternoon.