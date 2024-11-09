Ottawa city councillor George Darouze to run for PC nomination in Carleton

Ottawa city councillor George Darouze has announced he is seeking to become the Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding of Carleton in the next provincial election.

Darouze made the announcement on his personal Facebook account on Saturday.

"It has been the honour of a lifetime serving the residents of Ottawa as a city councillor for the past ten years. I have had extensive discussions with my constituents, family, and friends, as well as reflecting on the needs of our community, and those discussions have brought me to my decision to run," Darouze wrote.

"It's time for Carleton to have a strong voice again at Queen's Park. I am looking forward to seeking this nomination and bringing the voice of the great people of Carleton back to the forefront at Queen's Park, and advocate for efficient government that provides core services, keeps taxes low, and creates a better future for all residents."

Darouze was first elected as the city councillor for Osgoode Ward in 2014. He was re-elected for a second term in 2018 and a third in 2022. Originally from Lebanon, he immigrated to Canada in 1990 and has lived in Ottawa since. He previously held managerial positions in various telecommunications companies.

He is seeking the nomination in the riding formerly held by MPP Goldie Ghamari, who was removed from the PC caucus in June after she posted a photo of a meeting with British far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Robinson is the founder of the anti-Islam English defence league and has a criminal record in the U.K.

The Carleton riding has a population of approximately 102,000 and includes Stittsville, parts of Kanata and the rural south end of the city.

The nomination process will take place at the Alfred Taylor Rec Centre in North Gower next month.