Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
City staff have recommended drafting the 2023 budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, the top-end of what Mayor Mark Sutcliffe promised in his election campaign.
The city is facing a serious budget crunch after nearly three years of pandemic impacts. Staff warn the city of Ottawa is facing "unprecedented inflationary pressures" that will affect all city services next year.
However, city council is looking at ways to fulfill some of Sutcliffe’s campaign promises despite budgetary pressures. Motions were moved last week to freeze transit fares in 2023—a late campaign promise from Sutcliffe—and to cut youth recreational programming costs by 20 per cent.
"Significant increases on fuel, construction indices, parts and supplies will have a significant impact to the 2023 Budget pressures," says a report prepared for Council. "Staff will also include a list of efficiencies and opportunities as part of the tabled 2023 Budget."
The Ottawa Police Service would also be directed to draft the budget with a 2.5 per cent increase.
The draft operating and capital budgets will be presented to Council on Feb. 1, 2023. The budget will be voted on in March.
APPROVAL FOR CITY COMMITTEES
The city’s nominating committee recommended members and chairs for the city’s standing committees, subcommittees and boards Tuesday.
Final approval must come from council, and there is already an indication that at least one thing could change.
Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh asked Tuesday whether she could be appointed to the newly-created Light Rail Subcommittee, in order to bring it to six members, give it gender parity, and allow her to be involved in decisions on light rail, which will directly affect Bay Ward.
Kavanagh was told she would need to raise the issue at council.
The chairs of each of the city’s standing committees are all experienced councillors who have served at least one term before. The nominating committee named five councillors whose wards are inside the greenbelt and four outside the greenbelt as committee chairs this term. Last term, there were only two councillors inside the greenbelt sitting as committee chairs.
Chairs of each standing committee and the transit commission sit on the city’s powerful Finance and Corporate Services Committee.
SINGLE-USE PLASTICS
Another item on the council agenda is a motion calling on city staff to immediately stop buying single-use plastics, such as drinking straws and stir sticks. It would also direct staff to work on ways to reduce plastic waste.
The motion comes just days before the first phase of the federal government’s single-use plastic ban, which, as of Dec. 20, prohibits the manufacture and import for sale of many single-use plastics. The ban on sales of these products won’t come into effect for another year.
Kavanagh, who is moving the motion that is seconded by the mayor, says stopping the purchase of single-use plastics is a good first step for the city.
“We have to start somewhere and this is really just the start of the immense problem that we have with the overflow of plastic,” Kavanagh told CTV News. “So if the city does it themselves, we’re setting a good example.”
Wednesday’s city council meeting begins at 10 a.m.
--With files from CTV’s Josh Pringle and Tyler Fleming.
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Louise Arbour accuses military of foot-dragging, blasts progress on misconduct reform
Retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour accused military leaders of dragging their feet when it comes fighting sexual misconduct in the ranks on Tuesday, even as Defence Minister Anita Anand staked her reputation on their success or failure.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings.
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is attempting to strike a tricky balance in managing Canada's supply chains, trying to shore up trade with like-minded countries while still taking advantage of China's unabated growth.
