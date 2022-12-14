Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022

The inside of Ottawa's city council chamber is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa) The inside of Ottawa's city council chamber is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina