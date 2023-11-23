Ottawa city council approves plan to create citywide affordable housing tax breaks for developers
Ottawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes.
It was part of a slate of changes to Ottawa's "community improvement plans" or CIPs, which have sometimes been controversial.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Under the plan, the city could enter into an agreement with a developer to offer grants of between $6,000 and $8,000 per affordable rental unit per year for 20 years, so long as the developer agrees to include at least 20 per cent of the units being built (minimum of five units) as "affordable", as defined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The units must remain affordable for at least 20 years.
The grants would offset the loss of revenue from listing the units as "affordable."
City staff have been directed to draft a finalized affordable housing CIP and bylaw for council approval early next year.
Council also approved a recommendation to pause the community improvement plan at the Ottawa International Airport, but keep the targeted plans for Montreal Road and Orléans in place, with some changes that incentivize building more affordable housing.
Two recent high-profile controversies surrounding CIPs include the proposed but ultimately rejected tax grant for a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport under the Ottawa Airport CIP and a tax grant for a Porsche dealership at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard that was approved by the last term of council.
Staff say these CIPs are "stackable" and that developers are encouraged to apply to as many eligible CIPs as they can.
Councillors floated several changes to the recommendations. Coun. Shawn Menard tabled a motion to limit the city to $20 million worth of CIP grants per year, while Coun. Glen Gower moved a motion to adjust the eligibility for a brownfield redevelopment CIP. Both of these were defeated by council votes. A motion by Coun. Stéphanie Plante to adjust the recommendations for the brownfields CIP was approved, but councillors then voted to reject recommendations related to restructuring the brownfield redevelopment CIP.
City council suspended the brownfield redevelopment CIP last December.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, saying he raped her in 1989
A former Penthouse magazine model sued Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on Wednesday, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression and harmed her career.
What does Sam Altman's firing - and quick reinstatement - mean for the future of AI?
Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry. While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Driver charged in collision that claimed two lives on Highway 402
A woman from Sarnia, Ont. is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a multiple-vehicle crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third last month.
-
Why is city hall offering to buy this former public school in east London?
During a debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee about winter shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness, focus turned to a failed plan that initially would have operated 100 beds inside the Bob Hayward YMCA Building.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
Calgary council passes 2024 budget adjustments, residential property taxes to jump 7.8 per cent
Calgary councillors have passed recommended budget adjustments for next year, which includes plans to boost spending to tackle transit and safety issues and an effort to shift more of the tax burden from businesses onto the residential base.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
Sask. tire recycler shutting down
A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Hurricanes roar to big early lead over visiting Oilers, coast to win
Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
Vancouver
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Family of Burnaby grandmother fatally struck by driver looking for closure
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation tax
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.
Regina
-
REAL board of directors submit resignations following city council vote
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina's city council voted to remove the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
-
$172,000 spent by Sask. social services in 2022-23 at Sunrise Motel, minister says
The Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
-
'Take your time, do your research': Sask. financial regulator warns investors to be wary of One Advance Refund
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning investors of an entity claiming to be an asset recovery service.