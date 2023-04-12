Ottawa city council votes against giving tax grant to proposed airport hotel
Ottawa city council has voted against giving a tax break to a proposed hotel project at the Ottawa International Airport.
A vote at the Finance and Corporate Services Committee last week on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a 6-6 tie, which technically defeated the staff recommendations but required the issue to rise to council for consideration.
Coun. Glen Gower put forward a motion, seconded by Coun. Cathy Curry, to reduce the length of the grant from 25 years to 10, and reduce the tax break to $3.7 million from $13 million.
After a lengthy debate, the motion failed on a vote of seven yeas to 18 nays. Voting in favour were councillors Catherine Kitts, Laura Dudas, Glen Gower, Cathy Curry, Matthew Luloff, Rawlson King, and David Hill. Against were Ariel Troster, Jeff Leiper, Steve Desroches, Jessica Bradley, Wilson Lo, David Brown, Sean Devine, Riley Brockington, Laine Johnson, Marty Carr, Allan Hubley, Stéphanie Plante, Shawn Menard, Tim Tierney, Theresa Kavanagh, Clarke Kelly, George Darouze and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
The debate centred on the surrender of potential tax revenues versus the economic gain of increasing amenities at the airport.
The Ottawa International Airport Authority, several councillors, and other business leaders in the city have argued the hotel project is vital to making the airport a hub in a geographically disadvantageous position between larger airports in Toronto and Montreal. Germain Hotels, the proponent, told the finance committee last week that their financial backers were hinging on the grant.
Staff had estimated the hotel could generate more than $17 million in tax revenues over 25 years, which would put the city ahead by more than $4 million had the $13 million grant been approved.
After the vote failed at committee, Germain Hotels suggested accepting a shorter grant of 10 years, instead of the 25 years in the initial proposal that was up for debate, which led to Gower's motion.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe was vocal in his opposition to the grant prior to the vote at finance committee and city council. He argued that if there were a business case for a hotel, it would be built without the grant, giving the city 100 per cent of expected revenue.
The Ottawa International Airport Community Improvement Plan (YOW CIP), approved by the previous term of council, is meant to help the airport rebound from its tremendous losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opponents of the grant argued that Germain's willingness to reduce its request meant that they were willing to move ahead with the project regardless of any tax breaks.
The hotel was first pitched before the pandemic, but it was shelved when international travel shut down. By the time the world had reopened, costs had ballooned.
"I do not support tax breaks for private businesses," Sutcliffe said ahead of the vote. "I am confident that we will find other ways that do not involve taxpayers' money to stimulate tourism and economic development and to support the airport's aspiration to become a travel hub, and I am committed to working on these solutions immediately."
Coun. Riley Brockington had moved a motion seconded by Coun. Jessica Bradley calling on the mayor to write a letter to the CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority to hold meetings with councillors whose wards include or abut the airport to discuss the airport's long-term growth. That motion also failed, in part because Sutcliffe said it was unnecessary.
"As the councillor knows, I don't support motions that ask me to write letters," he said. "I support the intent of the motion and the content of the motion is all things we can do anyway."
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa International Airport and Germain Hotels for comment.
