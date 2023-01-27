Ottawa Centre MP 'seriously considering' running for Ontario Liberal leadership

Yasir Naqvi is looking at a possible return to Queen's Park.

The Ottawa Centre MP tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron he is considering throwing his name into the ring for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

"I'm seriously considering the opportunity of seeking the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party," Naqvi said Friday afternoon.

"I have not made any final decision, nor there is any official race by the party that is taking place."

Naqvi represented the riding of Ottawa Centre from 2007 to 2018, before losing to NDP MPP Joel Harden in the 2018 provincial election. He served as Attorney General, Government House Leader, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services and Minister of Labour when the Liberal Party formed government.

"I, along with many Ontarians and many members of the Ontario Liberal Party, are very concerned by the state of the party," Naqvi said.

"As you know, we have had two very devastating election results and there is a strong desire to have a strong, experienced leader who can help rebuild the party."

Steven Del Duca resigned as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party after the Liberals finished third in the 2022 provincial election. Ottawa South MPP John Fraser is serving as interim leader until the party elects a new leader.

Naqvi says he is waiting for the party to finalize the process and rules for the leadership race before making a final decision on whether to enter.

He says he is interested in the "well-being of Ontarians", and the party needs a leader who will present a "credible platform" to rebuild the healthcare and education systems.

"The chaos we see in the healthcare system and the education system, under the leadership of Premier (Doug Ford) – we need a strong Ontario Liberal Party who can speak to the pain that Ontarians are facing and present a credible platform so we can rebuild our healthcare and education system for every Ontarian," Naqvi said.

Naqvi has served as the Ottawa Centre MP since 2021.