Ottawa Catholic School Board schools with power open Wednesday

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with electricity will be open Wednesday.

Schools across the city were closed Tuesday following the long weekend and the destructive storm on Saturday that cut power to about half of Hydro Ottawa’s customer base and many more in Hydro One territory.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the OCSB says schools with power will try to offer as normal a learning day as possible.

However, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled all bus service to all Ottawa schools Wednesday, the board says.

Twenty OCSB schools and the Catholic Education Centre remain without power and will be closed Wednesday. There will be no remote learning.

Catholic Education Center

Dr. F.J. McDonald

Frank Ryan

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Andrew

St. Bernard

St. Daniel

St. Gabriel

St. Gemma

St. Gregory

St. Isidore

St. Leonard

St. Luke Nepean

St. Michael - Corkery

St. Michael - Ottawa

St. Monica

St. Mother Teresa

St. Paul

St. Philip

St. Rita

“OCSB’s two virtual schools will not be operational tomorrow. As students come from across the city to attend the virtual schools, it would be problematic to offer classes when not all students can participate in learning. Should power outages continue, we will develop a plan to ensure continuity of learning,” Director of Education Tom D’Amico said in a letter to families.

St. Monica School, which was severely damaged, is closed for in-person learning for at least the remainder of the week, the board says

“Although there was significant damage to the building, it was isolated to mainly the gymnasium area,” D’Amico said. “A restoration company is onsite and has sealed the building to mitigate any further damage. We will keep parents informed of our progress.”

Other school boards in the city said they were aiming to have as many school as possible reopened for Wednesday.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says most schools will reopen Wednesday, but five will remain closed until further notice as they are still without power.

J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School

Laurier-Carrière Catholic Elementary School

Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Catholic Elementary School

Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Elementary School

Terre-des-Jeunes Catholic Elementary School

The school board says, however, that although the majority of schools will be able to reopen, the Ottawa School Transportation Consortium (CTSO) has informed the school board that transportation could still be affected by the closure of certain roads. The CTSO will have updates on its website.

More details to come...