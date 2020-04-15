OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Catholic School Board will have a new director of education in the fall.

On Tuesday, the OCSB approved the appointment of Tom D'Amico as Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer. D'Amico will begin his new role August 1.

He spent the last five years as associate director of education with the OCSB.

The school board says D'Amico has over 30 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, school administrator and as Superintendent of Human Resources and Superintendent of Learning Technologies. He is an award-winning educator recognized with the Prime Minister's Award for teaching excellence and with Canada's Outstanding Principal award. He is involved with his local parish, St. John the Evangelist, and is also an off-ice official with the NHL.

"I am humbled and honoured that the Board has selected me for this role," D'Amico said in a press release. "It is a privilege to be part of a Board that focuses on community, wellness, and innovation. By continuing to focus our work on these three areas, we will provide students with a faith-filled environment that offers innovative learning opportunities in safe, caring inclusive schools. I look forward to continuing to work with trustees, our executive committee, all staff, parents and students."

D'Amico will take over from retiring Director of Education, Denise Andre.