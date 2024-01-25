Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child

OTTAWA
    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer's badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.

    Gadeer El-Haddad, 24, of Ottawa has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and assault.

    Police say El-Haddad worked as an inclusion counsellor for children with special needs in the summer of 2023. The name of the camp was not released.

    The alleged incidents involved a girl under the age of 12.

    The OPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit believe there could be other victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

