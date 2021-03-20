OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers issued charges for two illegal gatherings and to one restaurant for violating COVID-19 rules on St. Patrick's Day.

The city of Ottawa said Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) would be "staffed up significantly" over on Wednesday to crack down on any illegal celebrations.

"On St. Patrick’s Day, BLRS issued two charges under the Provincial Orders in relation to private gatherings, and one charge to a business," said Christine Hartig, Acting Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Hartig says the two charges under Provincial Orders for social gatherings at private residences were due to a lack of social distancing and mask wearing at a private gathering.

An Ottawa restaurant was fined under Provincial Orders for allowing more than four people to sit at a table.

Ottawa was still in the Orange-Restrict zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework on Wednesday. The rules allowed a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors at social gatherings, as long as physical distancing was respected.

Restaurants were allowed a maximum of 50 patrons in the orange zone, with four people sitting at each table.

SIX OTTAWA BUSINESSES CHARGED LAST WEEKEND

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says five restaurants and a gym were charged last weekend for violating Provincial Orders, including operating beyond the opening hours and not adhering to public health guidelines.

One restaurant was fined for violating the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw by failing to display mask signage.

"While most businesses are adhering to the rules, the violations committed by some businesses present significant concerns for public safety," said Hartig.

"BLRS is monitoring and reminding businesses to adhere to the Provincial Orders, the Temporary Mandatory Masking Bylaw and the Liquor License Act."

Eight Ottawa businesses, including two restaurants, were charged for violating COVID-19 measures during a blitz March 7-8.